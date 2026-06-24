ISLAMABAD, June 24: The committee set up by the Prime Minister has submitted its interim report on right-of-way clauses in the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Amendment Bill 2026, the Law Ministry said Wednesday.

The panel reviewed proposed amendments and the existing legal framework for right-of-way in detail. It said the bill aims to improve digital connectivity while protecting citizens’ rights. But some wording needs more clarity to remove any ambiguity, the ministry added.

Telecommunication Reorganization Amendment Bill 2026 Key Recommendations

Private property can’t be used without the owner’s consent and a mutual agreement. That’s a basic condition, the ministry stressed. The law must apply clearly to all public and private land and buildings.

The committee suggested defining arrangements related to private ownership more clearly in the law. It also said a clear distinction should be made between land, underground telecom infrastructure, right of way and equipment. Separate procedures should be set for each case.

If a licensed operator has a dispute with any party, the relevant government will handle it. Decisions must come within 45 days under the law. The committee recommended clear rules to guide the government on how hearings should work. Anyone affected by the government’s decision can then approach a tribunal.

The report also called for a fresh review of the overriding clause. It asked for proposed penalties to be reviewed and harmonised.

The PM’s committee has agreed on broad principles, policy objectives and necessary amendments. A new draft of the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Amendment Bill 2026 will be presented within a week and reviewed again before a final decision, the ministry said.

The government will keep telecom and IT sector growth aligned with public rights, it added. There’ll be no compromise on citizens’ property rights, protection and compensation. Right-of-way reforms won’t affect anyone’s ownership rights. The main goal, the ministry said, is to deliver high-speed internet across the country.

Also Read: Committee recommends changes in contentious telecom bill