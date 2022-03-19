Telegram banned in Brazil after forgetting to ‘check e-mail’

Messaging application Telegram has been banned by the Brazilian supreme court, Telegram CEO says the company was ‘checking the wrong email address’.

According to a statement issued by the founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov, the Brazilian Supreme court has decided to suspend the app, and the reason is that the company was checking the wrong e-mail address.

Durov said that “It seems that we had an issue with emails going between our telegram.org corporate addresses and the Brazilian Supreme Court.”

He added that the comapny had asked the court to send future takedown requests “to a dedicated email address.” But, apparently, the court kept using an older e-mail address and the company missed the take-down requests. And now the Brazilian supreme court has decided to ban the application unless the court takes pity.

Durov claims that they have now found the emails, which means that their older e-mail was functional, and they are now trying to remedy the situation with the Brazilian Supreme Court.

“On behalf of our team, I apologize to the Brazilian Supreme Court for our negligence. We definitely could have done a better job.”

The ban comes with a lot of political contexts, Telegram had been accused of facilitating the spread of disinformation in the country. But according to Telegram, the whole thing boils down to an issue we all struggle with, keeping track of emails.

