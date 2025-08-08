Telescope fish: Deep-sea creature causes a stir on social media- VIDEO

Mar del Plata, Argentina — A groundbreaking oceanic expedition titled “Underwater Oases of Mar del Plata Canyon”, led by The National Scientific and Technical Research Council of Argentina, has sparked a wave of excitement across social media, thanks to its live-streamed footage from the ocean floor. Among the most talked-about discoveries was a bizarre and ghostly sea creature that viewers quickly dubbed the telescope fish.

Although the viral video of the fish wasn’t directly sourced from the official stream, its circulation coincided with the peak of the expedition’s popularity online. The telescope fish stunned audiences with its oversized jaw, translucent body, and forward-facing eyes—features that seem straight out of a sci-fi thriller.

This deep-sea dweller belongs to the Giganturidae family, commonly known as “swallowers.” These elusive fish inhabit depths ranging from 500 to 3,000 meters, making them difficult to study and rarely seen by humans.

The eerie appearance of the telescope fish triggered a flood of reactions online, from humorous memes to viral commentary, further amplifying its reach across platforms. Meanwhile, the official broadcast continues to unveil other fascinating marine species from the biologically rich Mar del Plata Canyon.

Technology Meets Discovery: A Milestone for Argentine Marine Science

This expedition marks a significant achievement for Argentine science, utilizing a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capable of capturing high-definition images without disturbing the marine environment. The advanced technology allows researchers to explore inaccessible regions and collect biological samples with precision, shedding light on previously unknown ecosystems.

Located off the coast of Buenos Aires, the Mar del Plata Canyon is a biodiversity hotspot where cold and temperate waters converge, creating ideal conditions for unique marine life.

The public’s enthusiastic response to the telescope fish and other discoveries highlights the growing interest in ocean science. It also underscores the importance of continued investment in marine research and conservation.

Deep-Sea Adaptations: The Telescope Fish’s Survival Secrets

The telescope fish showcases extraordinary adaptations for life in the deep sea. Its expandable jaw enables it to consume prey larger than itself—a vital strategy in food-scarce environments. Its elongated body and filament-like tail aid in navigating the pitch-black waters, while its large, forward-facing eyes suggest enhanced vision for hunting in low light.

Despite its intimidating look, the telescope fish measures only 15 to 21 cm and poses no threat to humans. Its viral fame has not only entertained but also educated the public about the mysteries of deep-sea life.

As the expedition continues, more discoveries are expected to surface—both in the depths of the ocean and across the feeds of curious social media users.