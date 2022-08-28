Telethon for fundraising: Imran Khan gives important message

ISLAMABAD: Prior to the telethon for fundraising via telethon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan gave an important message to the nationals, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan said that it is a testing time for all Pakistanis after being hit by a major flood that brought more disasters than the 2010 flood. Khan said that he will raise funds for the flood victims through a telethon at 9:00 pm on Monday.

He appealed to Pakistanis including overseas nationals to participate in the telethon as the funds will be distributed among the flood victims across the country.

The funds collected through the telethon will be supervised by the Sania Nishtar-led committee. The Sania Nishtar-led committee will include members from all provinces, he added.

Moreover, the PTI chief also chaired an important session to finalise the strategy for fundraising for the flood victims and relief activities across the country.

The meeting was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Dr Sania Nishtar, Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Iftikhar Durrani and others. Imran Khan will hold an international telethon for raising funds for the flood victims.

The political party will also start an ad campaign to encourage the nationals to give donations to the flood affectees. The PTI volunteers will also take part in the relief activities following the directives of Imran Khan.

