“Tell Me Lies” Season 3 is coming and things are about to get messy again

It’s official — Tell Me Lies Season 3 is finally happening, and the chaos is set to return on January 13, 2026. Hulu’s buzzy campus drama drops its first two episodes on both Hulu and Disney+ (for those using the new Hulu on Disney+ bundle). International fans? You’ll be able to stream it directly on Disney+.

If you thought Lucy and Stephen were done ruining each other’s lives — think again. Tell Me Lies Season 3 picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) tumble right back into their love-hate thing just as the spring semester kicks off at Baird College. You know how it goes — they promise this time will be different, but old habits die hard.

Lucy, ever the overthinker, ends up dragged into a controversy she never asked for. And while she’s busy trying to stay out of the fire, her friends are still dealing with the fallout from last season’s emotional wreckage. Secrets haven’t gone away — they’ve only fermented. The campus feels ready to explode.

And yes, Tell Me Lies Season 3 brings back the faces you love — and the ones you love to hate. Sonia Mena, Spencer House, and Alicia Crowder are all returning, joined by some intriguing new additions.

Iris Apatow steps in as Amanda, a seemingly bubbly freshman with a secret she’s desperate to keep buried, while Costa D’Angelo joins as Alex — a psychology grad student and part-time dealer with a tangled history involving Bree. Things are about to get even more complicated at Baird College.

Behind the scenes, Meaghan Oppenheimer is still steering the ship as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Emma Roberts and the Belletrist team. Author Carola Lovering, whose novel inspired the show, remains involved as consulting producer — a comforting thought, considering how closely Season 3 seems to mirror her knack for heartbreak and chaos.

Hulu’s teasing the release with what looks like a partially eaten wedding cake on social media, and honestly? Perfect metaphor. Tell Me Lies Season 3 isn’t just about love gone wrong — it’s about the mess left behind when people pretend they’ve moved on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tell Me Lies (@tellmelieshulu)



Expect more secrets, more tangled emotions, and more reasons to text your ex don’t even think about it. January can’t come soon enough.