Temba Bavuma caught sleeping at World Cup 2023 captains’ day event

While the cricketing world is very excited for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to begin, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma looks very calm about the marquee tournament.

The captains of all 10 teams interacted with the journalists and broadcasters at a captains’ day event in Ahmedabad ahead of the World Cup 2023.

Among all the captains like Pakistan’s Babar Azam, India’s Rohit Sharma, England’s Jos Buttler, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Australia’s Pat Cummins, it was South Africa’s Temba Bavuma who became the talk of the town.

During the Captains Meet, a photo of Bavuma sleeping went viral on social media platforms. However, the Proteas captain was quick to clarify that he had not fallen asleep and put the blame on the camera angle instead.

“I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping,” he tweeted in response to an account that posted a picture of him sleeping.

I blame the camera angle, I wasn’t sleeping 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Temba Bavuma (@TembaBavuma) October 4, 2023

Even though Bavuma denied that he was not sleeping, fans on social media gave their verdict and shared comical posts with the 33-year-old’s pictures.

Bavuma will captain the Proteas in the ICC ODI World Cup for the first time this year. The South African side will start their 2023 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon (October 7) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The last time India played host to a 50-over World Cup, South Africa finished at the top of their group’s points table.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Temba Bavuma’s men played a warm-up match against New Zealand. The Blackcaps won that match by seven runs via D/L method.