Temba Bavuma eyes WTC final spot with victory over Pakistan

After completing a whitewash against Sri Lanka, South Africa’s Test captain, Temba Bavuma shifted his focus to the upcoming home Test series against Pakistan.

South Africa tops the World Test Championship standings following a comprehensive series victory over Sri Lanka.

A win against the team led by Shan Masood will ensure South Africa’s place in the WTC final, set to take place at Lord’s in June 2025.

Also read: Ben Stokes lashes out at ICC’s decision to deduct WTC points

“I believe we are performing well as a team, currently ranked number one in the WTC table. The future is uncertain, but we will take the time to celebrate today. In a few weeks, we face Pakistan, and we must maintain our focus and continue our journey,” Temba Bavuma stated during the post-match presentation.

“It feels great to be back; it was frustrating to watch from the sidelines. I was eager to return and seize the opportunity, and I am pleased to have capitalized on the chances I received,” he remarked.

“We played better cricket, but it was not sufficient to secure results in our favor. We are improving, but I expect my team to give their all moving forward. We do not have specific plans for the upcoming series against Australia at this moment,” Temba Bavuma commented.

South Africa’s next Test series against Pakistan is set to commence on December 26 at Centurion, followed by the second match in Cape Town. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will host Australia for a two-match series in Galle, beginning on January 29.