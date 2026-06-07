Temperatures soar to 46 C in country amid heatwave alert

ISLAMABAD: A sizzling hot weather engulfed several parts of the country on Sunday as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several cities across the country. The PMD has cautioned that temperatures are expected to rise significantly.

The weather alert has been issued from June 7 to June 12, 2026, period, with extreme heat likely in Sindh and Baluchistan, and moderate heat in Punjab.

Maximum temperature in Sibi recorded 46 Celsius while in Dadu and Jacobabad 45 Celsius and 44C respectively. The mercury also soared above 40 Celsius in Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Jhang and Multan districts in southern Punjab.

Maximum temperature in Lahore reached to 41 Celsius, 39 Celsius in Peshawar and 37C in Islamabad.

Nawabshah reached to 45 Celsius, while 44 Celsius recorded in Sibi and Sukkur, 43 C in Bahawalpur and Multan, 42 Celsius in Lahore and Faisalabad, 41 C in Islamabad and 38 Celsius in Peshawar.

Mercury soared to 37 Celsius in Karachi, while the ‘feel-like temperature in the city felt at 42 Celsius, Met Office said.

The PMD also advises citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to take precautionary measures to stay hydrated.