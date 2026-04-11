Temperatures soar in Sindh to maximum 40 C in Mithi and Chhore

KARACHI: Temperatures are soaring in Sindh as the mercury surged in Chhore and Mithi to 40 Celsius and in Tando Jam and Thatta districts to 38 Celsius on Saturday.

Seabreeze that soothes Karachi’s weather has been suspended as the feel-like temperatures soared to a hot weather and sunny day in the city as maximum temperature 33 Celsius predicted for today.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) earlier issued an alert about persistently high maximum temperatures and heatwave in Sindh from April 11 (today).

The NDMA cautioned against 3-to-5-degree Celsius high temperatures than routine in the nighttime and 5 to 7 Celsius in the daytime in Sindh.

Sindh’s Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana districts and adjoining areas will be persistently hit by the intense hot weather, NDMA warned.

Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Khairpur will also hit by the heatwave, while temperatures likely to soar in Sanghar, Umar Kot and Kashmore districts.

The severe hot weather also expected to hit Baluchistan’s Jhal Magsi, Osta Muhammad and Dera Murad Jamali districts and Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts of southern Punjab, NDMA warned.

The disaster management authority has advised people to avoid going unnecessarily out of homes in the severe weather and increasing use of water and beverages.