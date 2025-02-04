Ten Additional Judges of Peshawar High Court take oath

PESHAWAR: Ten additional judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) sworn in on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice PHC Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered oath to new additional judges of the high court.

A session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan chaired by CJP Yahya Afridi, previous Saturday approved 10 judges’ names for appointment in the PHC.

Justice Farah Jamshed, Justice Inamullah, Justice Qazi Jawad Ahsan, Justice Mudassar Ameer, Justice Abdul Fayyaz, Justice Salahuddin, Justice Sadiq Ali, Justice Tariq Afridi, Justice Sabitullah Khan and Justice Aurangzeb Khan take oath of the office in a ceremony in Peshawar High Court.

The PHC’s strength has now reached to 23 with addition of 10 more judges.

The JCP in its session had approved the names of two district judges Farah Jamshed and Inamullah and eight lawyers for the posting in the high court.