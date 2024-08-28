web analytics
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank

By AFP
At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday. 

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said the Red Crescent’s Ahmed Jibril.

He added that 15 others had been wounded.

The operation comes two days after Israel said it carried out an air strike on the West Bank that the Palestinian Authority reported killed five people.

Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza, with more than 640 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since Hamas’s October 7 attack, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.

At least 19 Israelis have been killed in retaliation attacks by Hamas fighters during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

