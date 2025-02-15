Ten Sehwan shrine devotees die in bus accident near Ranipur

KHAIRPUR: A bus carrying Sehwan shrine devotees from Punjab upturned at Gadeji near Ranipur, leaving 10 passengers dead and 14 other injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An injured succumbed to his injuries later died in the hospital increasing death toll to 11.

The ill-fated bus was carrying devotees of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s shrine to Sehwan when it upturned in Gadeji in Khairpur district resulting in death of 10 passengers on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur has said that 36 bus passengers including women and children were injured in the deadly road accident. “The accident took place due to overspeed,” DC said.

According to reports, a commander of the rangers’ convoy that was passing through the area conveyed initial information of the accident to the rescue personnel and police.

Local administration declared emergency at district hospitals.

The police, rangers and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and transferred the dead bodies and injured to hospitals. The injured have been admitted at the GIMS hospital Gambat and Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical attendance.

Some of the injured said to be in a precarious condition.

Earlier today, at least four persons died, while 10 others injured when a van carrying pilgrims overturned in Nawabshah.

The incident took place on Amri Road when the speeding van carrying pilgrims to Sehwan Sharif overturned, leaving four dead and 10 others injured.

The police officials stated that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the nearby hospital.