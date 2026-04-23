PAKPATTAN: A female government schoolteacher was allegedly abducted and murdered by her tenant, a police constable, in Pakpattan, police said on Thursday.

According to police reports, the victim, identified as Rehana Akhtar, was kidnapped by the suspect with the help of accomplices. The accused allegedly killed her and later set her body on fire in an attempt to conceal her identity.

Police said the burned body was recovered from agricultural fields located around 25 kilometers from the city, within the jurisdiction of Rang Shah police station. The victim’s daughter later identified the body through her shoes and personal belongings.

Authorities revealed that the main suspect, Constable Zahid, was a tenant in the victim’s house and is believed to have committed the crime in an attempt to illegally occupy her property.

A case has been registered against the accused constable and two accomplices on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Umar Daraz Khan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Chaddhar has taken strict notice of the incident.

Police have arrested two suspects, identified as Asif and a woman, while the main accused, Constable Zahid, remains at large. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him.

Police further stated that the suspect constable was on departmental leave for four days at the time of the incident.

Officials added that the victim’s body had been severely burned after petrol was poured over it, in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.