Tennis players 'ignored' in pay dispute, says Fritz

World number eight Taylor Fritz said Friday that tennis players’ concerns about prize money have been “ignored” by Grand Slam tournament organisers, leading to their planned protest at the French Open.

The bulk of the world’s top-10 stars will limit their media duties at the clay-court major, which starts at Roland Garros on Sunday, due to perceived low prize money.

Players have claimed they are currently only paid 15 percent of the revenue from the Slams, asking for 22 percent instead.

“It’s not about wanting more money. It’s about just wanting what’s fair,” Fritz told reporters in Paris.

“And as the tournaments make more money, we obviously want to see the revenue shared back to the players reflect that.

“I think obviously when it’s going the opposite direction and going down, it’s disappointing to see.

“We have been pretty patient and mild with, I’d say, our requests, and I think all of us feel it’s a bit disrespectful to just be ignored when the sport is the healthiest, when I think there is a very fair partnership and open dialogue between the players and the tournaments.”

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked men’s player, earlier this month called for the Slam events to show “respect” to players.

Women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka also said at the Italian Open that players might have to boycott the sport’s four biggest tournaments — the Australian, French and US Opens and Wimbledon — to “defend our rights”.

Fritz says a boycott has not been seriously discussed by the players, but did not rule out it becoming a future option.

“Something does have to change if we are ignored, so that’s a conversation to have, I think,” said the American when asked about a potential boycott.

“Right now I’m not ready to start tossing that around, because I want to really mean it if I’m going to say it.”

‘They don’t hear you’

Russia’s Andrey Rublev, a 10-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, hit out at a lack of communication from tournament organisers when players have raised their concerns.

“They don’t hear you. They don’t answer,” said the 28-year-old.

“When you send the mail in, no one responds to official mail for months, it’s like — and we are doing the same thing.

“Come on, guys. We are together, or you completely don’t care that much that you cannot even communicate.”

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said Thursday that Roland Garros organisers “would not budge” and increase prize money.

Women’s world number eight Mirra Andreeva believes the players are “united” in the decision to put pressure on organisers.

“I do think that we have a reason behind it, and I do think that all of us are, as I said, united and all of that,” said the 19-year-old.

“I do think that it’s also nice that players are all together and they have the same opinion about that.”

The 2026 French Open singles champions will win 2.8 million euros ($3.3 million) this year, up from 2.55 million euros last year.

The prize money on offer is larger than at the Australian Open, but smaller than at Wimbledon and the US Open.