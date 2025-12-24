Tennis star holds weddings in Italy and Florida with Andrea Preti

American Tennis player Venus Williams tied the knot with her Italian partner, Andrea Preti. She celebrated her union with two wedding ceremonies held in Italy and Florida.

The couple got engaged on January 31 and initially planned a single ceremony in Italy before legal requirements led them to host a second celebration in Palm Beach.

The first ceremony took place on September 18 in Ischia, Italy. Williams later explained that holding a second wedding in the United States was necessary due to citizenship paperwork. The Florida celebrations extended across nearly a week and included close family and friends from both sides.

In an interview with Vogue, Williams shared details of the Palm Beach wedding festivities, which began several days before the ceremony. She further stated, “We started on Monday”. She continued, “Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything”.

Williams added that the gathering brought together a small group of loved ones. "We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other," she said.

Throughout the week, the couple hosted pool parties at their home, while Preti’s family and friends travelled from Italy to attend. About 25 guests joined from Rome, including his parents, brother, and restaurant partners. One evening included an Italian dinner in Miami organised by Preti, followed by a sports-themed day featuring tennis and volleyball.

The legal ceremony took place at a courthouse early on Friday morning. Williams said, An, I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was. It was just a dream”.

During the main ceremony, the couple walked down the aisle to meaningful songs, before celebrations continued into the early hours. “We all love each other so much,” Williams said. “It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day”.

Williams and Preti first met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week at a Gucci show and later reconnected in London, where Williams said she knew she would marry him.