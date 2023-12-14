Tension grips Karachi college as student groups clash

KARACHI: Following a violent clash between two student groups in Karachi, leading to the vandalism of the college located near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the student group vandalized a college located near Gulshan-e-Iqbal and threatened the teaching staff after a violent clash with its rival group.

Director General (DG) of Sindh Colleges, Professor Saleh Abbas was presented on the scene and called 15 to take over the situation.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot to control the situation, meanwhile, the members of the student organization vandalized the college and fled from the scene.

The teaching staff protested outside the college, demanding the arrest of the involved individuals, and announced to suspend the classes from Thursday.