Tent city established in Malir for flood victims

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has established a tent city in District Malir to accommodate flood victims.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said a new tent city has been established in Malir with 1300 tents to house flood-affected people.

He said washrooms, kitchens, schools and a mobile hospital have also been established to look after the people in the tent city.

As announced by #SindhGovt, a new tent city has been established in Malir, Karachi with 1300 tents to house our flood affected people who were currently in Govt schools. Washrooms, kitchen, school & mobile hospital have also been established to look after the people pic.twitter.com/GePI2n6FAl — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 28, 2022

Sindh government had earlier announced allocation of 100 acres of land in Karachi’s Malir area to establish tent city for flood victims.

Deputy commissioner Malir while sharing details of the tent city said that a piece of 100 acres of land is being allocated in the sector 18 of the Malir district. “Thousands of tents will be erected in the area, accommodating as many as 100,000 flood victims,” he said.

He shared that along with accommodation, the flood affectees will also get other facilities in the camps.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Thursday said the Sindh requires 1.5 million tents but only 250,000 of them have been arranged.

