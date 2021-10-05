Tenure of NAB Chairman could not be extended, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the tenure of the NAB chairman could not be extended.

Talking to media he said, “the prime minister has refused to consult with the opposition over the matter.” “The ministers are hammering out an ordinance and the president is ready to sign over it,” criticizing the government PML-N leader said.

Commenting on recently surfaced names of 700 people from Pakistan in Pandora Papers, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said these people should also be subjected to same treatment as the one met by Nawaz Sharif. “A Joint investigation team should be constituted and these people should be investigated while being kept in jail,” he said.

“There is no law of investigating these people by an inquiry committee,” the opposition politician said.

Another opposition politician Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala on Tuesday said that the opposition will challenge extension in tenure of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Supreme Court, if his term is extended.

People’s Party Senator Mandviwala said that the people being summoned in NAB and forced to accept plea bargain. “The NAB conducts media trial of people, now we will respond them through the media,” he stated.

