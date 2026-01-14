Tenyana Taylor shares struggles between her two careers

Star of the critically acclaimed film One Battle After Another, Teyana Taylor shared insights into her rigorous academic life during the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

On Sunday, whilst appearing at the Beverly Hilton, the actress revealed how she maintains a 4.0 GPA at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts despite the demands of a high-profile film career.

On the red carpet, Taylor spoke candidly about the stress of balancing stardom with her studies. “I do be scared when I be like, ‘Oh my God, my deadline is on Tuesday. I gotta have my meal in by Tuesday,” Taylor admitted, noting that she often feels the pressure of impending assignments.

The actress expressed gratitude toward her instructors for their flexibility during the awards season. After the “chaos” of the Golden Globes schedule interfered with her usual routine of submitting work early, her chef granted an extension until Thursday. “I was like, ‘Chef, this is when the double life is kicking in,'” she joked, adding that the school has been “very, very supportive.”

The night culminated in a major professional milestone for Taylor, who won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her parents and the filmmaking team before delivering a powerful message of empowerment.

“My gratitude is endless. Thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast,” Taylor said. Addressing young women of colour specifically, she added, “Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

Taylor is expected to return to her culinary studies this week following her historic win.