Netflix Geeked Week 2023: Terminator anime series gets its first teaser trailer

For its upcoming Terminator anime series, Netflix recently disclosed the first teaser during Geeked Week 2023 and warned that “There is no fate. On August 30th, 1997… Two days from now… Everything changes.”

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, a video was uploaded by Netflix including the footage of the Terminator anime, shared a bit more about the series.

That assassin is undoubtedly a Terminator, which can’t be good for anyone except the viewers.

On August 30th, 1997…Two days from now…Everything changes. Terminator: The Anime Series is COMING SOON #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/0f0UdB357D — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2023

Back in August 2021, Netflix announced the Terminator anime series in collaboration with Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of Batman, as the showrunner.

Additionally, the Japanese anime studio – known for anime series like Ghost in the Shell Arise, Psycho-Pass, and others – will be handling the production of the Terminator anime, while a recent update confirms that Skydance will also be taking on executive production duties.

During the initial announcement, Mattson Tomlin said that he wanted to take “big swings” with the Terminator anime, aiming to strike emotional chords.

According to Tomlin, this Terminator story will be told in a way that “breaks conventions, challenge expectations, and possess a fearless storytelling essence.

The most recent Terminator film franchise was Terminator: Dark Fate, serving as the sixth mainline installment since the inception of the series in 1984 with the original The Terminator featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.