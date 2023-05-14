Terminator director begged Linda Hamilton to stop smiling while firing guns in movie

The Terminator film, released in 1984, had a significant impact on cinema. The movie, directed by James Cameron, introduced new ideas and technology to the science fiction genre.

The film’s success also paved the way for several sequels, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, considered one of the best sequels of all time. The Terminator franchise has continued influencing modern cinema, inspiring many movies and TV shows to explore similar themes. The latest entry in the franchise was Terminator: Dark Fate, which was released in 2019.

Linda Hamilton’s portrayal of Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise was often intense and serious, with a no-nonsense attitude toward survival. However, behind the scenes, the actress couldn’t help but smile during specific scenes. During the shooting, Miller had to tell Linda Hamilton to stop smiling when she was firing guns.

Despite her occasional lightheartedness, Hamilton’s performance as Sarah Connor significantly impacted the portrayal of strong, independent female characters in cinema.

Her transformation from a meek waitress to a fierce warrior in Terminator 2: Judgment Day is considered a landmark moment in the genre. The Terminator franchise also popularized the concept of time travel and introduced new ideas about artificial intelligence and its potential consequences. Overall, the films have had a lasting impact on the action and science fiction genres.