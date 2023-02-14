Termites eat notes worth Rs 6.9 lac inside bank locker

In a shocking and unusual incident, Termites ate currency notes worth Rs 6.9 lac inside a bank locker in the Indian city of Udaipur.

When the woman, the owner of money, opened the locker she was stunned to see the damaged notes inside the bank locker, the currency notes were half eaten by the termites.

Nearly 20-25 lockers might have been damaged by the termites. The woman complained to the bank regarding the incident.

It is believed that the due to negligence of the bank and no pest control, the items inside the locker was damaged.

The woman lambasted the bank administration for not taking proper measures as it’s their responsibility to keep the locker safe.

Comments