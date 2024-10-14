‘Terrifier 3’ scares off ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ at Box Office

New indie horror film ‘Terrifier 3’ opened atop the North American box office, while last weekend’s leader, ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, suffered a record plunge from its own debut, industry watchers reported Sunday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

‘Terrifier 3’, from indie studio Cineverse and Icon Events, earned an estimated $18.2 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, according to Exhibitor Relations. Analyst David A. Gross called that ‘an outstanding opening for a third episode in an indie horror series’.

The slasher film has Art the Clown back to spread holiday fear – and plenty of blood and guts – with David Howard Thornton again playing the psychopathic harlequin.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot’ placed second again, at $13.4 million. Lupita Nyong’o voices Roz, a robot stranded on a remote island who is forced to befriend woodland animals to survive.

That left Warner Bros.’ ‘Joker’ film, ‘Folie à Deux’, a dark musical Batman spinoff, suffering a huge 80 percent drop, from last weekend’s $40 million to $7.1 million – a stunning result for a film with a budget close to $200 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

That second-week collapse was the worst ever for a comic book-based movie and one of the biggest for any film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In fourth place, down one spot, was another Warner Bros. film, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, at $7.0 million. Michael Keaton again plays the back-from-the-dead title character.

And in fifth, at $3.8 million, was Focus Features’ new ‘Piece by Piece’, a comedy-drama using Lego animation to follow the life of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. The all-star voice cast includes Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake and Busta Rhymes.

Meantime, a gritty new film about Donald Trump, ‘The Apprentice’, detailing his early rise in New York, had a weak opening, placing 10th with $1.6 million. Trump had threatened to try to block the release over its often unflattering depiction. Sebastian Stan plays Trump.

Also Read: How Sebastian Stan found a ‘relatable’ Trump for ‘The Apprentice’ biopic

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘Transformers One’ ($3.7 million)

‘Saturday Night’ ($3.4 million)

‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ ($3 million)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (reissue): ($2.3 million)

‘The Apprentice’ ($1.6 million)