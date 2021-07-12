Monday, July 12, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Web Desk

Terrifying videos: Flash floods causing disasters in India’s Dharamshala

test

Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Dharamshala city of India’s Himachal Pradesh state, causing disasters to the properties and crippling normal life due to heavy rains.

The terrifying videos of the Dharamshala cloudburst have gone viral on social media that showed the disasters of the flash floods amid the orange weather warning regarding heavy rains on July 12 and 13 and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

According to Indian media reports, a flood-like situation has caused following the cloudburst in Kangra district.

The reports said that the national highway near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shima district was blocked after heavy rainfall, whereas, concerned teams were making their way to the site for clearing the route.

It was also reported that different parts of Himachal Pradesh including Dharamshala city were packed with tourists from New Delhi and other parts of the country

The videos being spread on Twitter showed several cars were swept away, as well as hotels and shops have been damaged in Dharamshala city.

Moreover, the reports said that another cloudburst was reported from Kangra and a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.