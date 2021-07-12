Terrifying videos: Flash floods causing disasters in India’s Dharamshala

Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Dharamshala city of India’s Himachal Pradesh state, causing disasters to the properties and crippling normal life due to heavy rains.

The terrifying videos of the Dharamshala cloudburst have gone viral on social media that showed the disasters of the flash floods amid the orange weather warning regarding heavy rains on July 12 and 13 and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

These visuals of Cloudburst in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh are terrifying. I urge youth congress workers to help tourists & citizens affected by heavy floods. @IYCHimachal pic.twitter.com/qyHqGQAnFu — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 12, 2021

According to Indian media reports, a flood-like situation has caused following the cloudburst in Kangra district.

The reports said that the national highway near Jhakri in the Rampur area of Shima district was blocked after heavy rainfall, whereas, concerned teams were making their way to the site for clearing the route.

It was also reported that different parts of Himachal Pradesh including Dharamshala city were packed with tourists from New Delhi and other parts of the country

Receiving more scary visuals of Bhagsu Cloudburst pic.twitter.com/ptPmBDx050 — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) July 12, 2021

The videos being spread on Twitter showed several cars were swept away, as well as hotels and shops have been damaged in Dharamshala city.

Moreover, the reports said that another cloudburst was reported from Kangra and a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.