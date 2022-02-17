Terror bid foiled: IED planted in vehicle at Balochistan University defused

QUETTA: A major terror bid has been foiled by the timely action of the law enforcement agencies in Quetta as they defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a vehicle parked at Balochistan University, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said in a statement foiled a major terror bid in Quetta’s Balochistan University.

The terrorists have planned to blow up the vehicle of a traffic police sub-inspector (SI) with a magnetic remote control IED weighing one kilogram.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the SI was on duty at University Chowk at Sariab Road while his car was parked in the parking lot of Balochistan University.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) personnel defused the IED in timely action. The CTD spokesperson said that the investigation was launched after the registration of a case against the terrorists.

Comments