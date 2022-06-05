Terror-financing case filed against KU suicide bomber’s husband, others

KARACHI: A terror financing case has been registered against Habitan Bashir and other accused in Karachi University suicide attack, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police Inspector Sanaullah has been complainant in the case against the accused.

Habitan Bashir and others nominated in the case, have been accused of providing funds for April 26 suicide attack in the university.

Police is searching for suicide bomber Shari Baloch’s husband Habitan Bashir and his accomplices in the case.

Four people including three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in attack on a van carrying Chinese teachers of Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

According to initial reports, a van carrying teachers-mostly Chinese nationals- caught fire after a blast near the Confucius Institute leaving a number of passengers and security personnel injured.

The van, was carrying Chinese teachers from their residence inside Karachi University premises to Confucius Institute- a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh in-charge, Raja Umar Khattab said that the blast that the suicide attack was carried out by a woman, which was later identified as Shari Baloch.

He said the explosives used in the blast were not locally made. A schoolbag like a device was made and was attached with a bag of a suicide bomber woman.

