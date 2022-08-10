Terrorism has potential of destabilising region: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that terrorism is a global threat that has the potential of destabilising the region that needed a well-coordinated response to counter it, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the COAS made these remarks during a meeting with Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

The visiting dignitary also offered his condolence on the loss of precious lives during helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.

