Terror attack on Mattani police station in Peshawar foiled, 2 terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: Security forces successfully foiled a terrorist attack on the Hassan Khel Police Station in the Mattani area of Peshawar on Saturday, killing two attackers and injuring two others, ARY News reported.

Police sources confirmed that two terrorists were killed and two others wounded in the exchange of fire, while the remaining suspects managed to flee. A search operation is currently underway to track down the remaining assailants.

Additional police and security forces have been deployed to the area, while rescue teams have reached the scene. The situation is now under control, and security measures across the region have been further tightened. According to police officials, the attackers are believed to be linked to the banned TTP.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed confirmed the incident, stating that a group of seven terrorists launched an attack on the police station. Police personnel, already on high alert, responded swiftly and effectively, engaging the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

Read More: 7 cops martyred, 6 terrorists killed in suicide attack on DI Khan police training school

Earlier, at least seven police personnel were martyred and 13 others injured in a deadly suicide attack on the Police Training School (PTS) in DI Khan late Friday night.

Six terrorists were killed during a five-hour-long counter-terrorism operation that followed the assault.

According to police officials, the attackers — affiliated with Fitna-ul-Khawarij — rammed an explosive-laden truck into the main gate of the training facility, causing part of the wall to collapse. Dressed in uniforms, the terrorists then stormed the premises and opened indiscriminate fire.

Upon receiving the alert, a large contingent of security forces arrived at the site. A joint operation by police and other security forces ensued, lasting more than five hours, during which all six attackers were neutralized.

Security forces recovered suicide vests, explosives, automatic weapons, and ammunition from the scene. The injured police personnel were shifted to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.