Terrorist behind Chilas bus attack killed in Diamer IBO

GILGIT: A notorious terrorist commander, Shah Faisal, was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Darel area of Diamer, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the GB government, Faizullah Faraq, the operation was carried out to apprehend the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on a passenger bus on the Karakoram Highway.

Four scouts of the GB forces were also injured during the operation.

The slain terrorist was involved in the attack on the bus in December last year, which resulted in the loss of eight lives.

It is pertinent to mention here, at least eight people died and 26 others sustained injuries in firing on a bus in Chilas, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad stated that the incident occurred in Chilas district where unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger and the uncontrolled bus collided with a truck.

The Deputy Commissioner confirmed the death of eight people saying that the Rawalpindi-bound bus was coming from Ghizer.

