Terrorist commander killed, two arrested in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed a terrorist commander and apprehended two others in separate operations carried out in Balochistan’s Pasni and Khuzdar districts, the ISPR said on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an operation on night of Feb 12/13 on the presence of a terrorist hideout in the Pasni district of Balochistan.

“Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. Resultantly, terrorist commander Hidayat aka Balaach was killed in the operation,” the ISPR statement read.

The ISPR said the killed commander was involved in firing and IED attacks on security forces in Gwadar and Pasni areas. In addition, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in district Khuzdar, security forces apprehended two terrorists Niaz and Muhammad Jan along with 2 SMGs and large quantity of ammunition.

“Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” ISPR added.

Earlier today, the security forces killed a suicide attacker in Dossali, North Waziristan District, said ISPR in a statement.

According to the ISPR, a terrorist made a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali, North Waziristan district by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade.

Pak army troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist was identified as Sharif and remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Comments