Terrorist gunned down as security forces thwart attack in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Saturday thwarted an attack on a passenger bus in in Harnai District of Balochistan, killing a terrorist, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The media’s military wing said in a statement that the terrorists tried to stop passenger vehicles plying on Sanjavi Road, Harnai. Security Forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was gunned down while another got injured.

“The timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives,” the ISPR said. It added that sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

Read More: Three terrorists gunned down in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Earlier on Thursday, the Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district Khyber.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that on the reported presence of terrorists, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber District of KP.

During the conduct of the operation, three terrorists including their leader Sohail aka Azmatu were gunned down fter an intense fire exchange. One of the other two terrorists was identified as Haji Gul alias Zarqawi.