Three terrorists gunned down in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) district Khyber, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing in a statement said that on the reported presence of terrorists, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber District of KP.

During the conduct of the operation, three terrorists including their leader Sohail aka Azmatu were gunned down fter an intense fire exchange. One of the other two terrorists was identified as Haji Gul alias Zarqawi.

The ISPR said that the hideout of the terrorists was also destroyed during the operation while weapons and bullets were recovered from the killed terrorists. Local people appreciated the security forces for the successful operation.

“Sanitisation operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” it said, adding that security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The operation came amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on April 22, at least 11 terrorists were killed in two separate operations conducted by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists and killed 10. In another operation in North Waziristan district, one terrorist was killed.

The ISPR said that arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operations.