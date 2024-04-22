At least 11 terrorists killed in two KP operations: ISPR

At least 11 terrorists were killed in two separate operations conducted by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists, ISPR said.

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” it added.

In another encounter, security forces engaged terrorists’ location in North Waziristan district of KP and killed one more terrorist.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said that arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Read more: Pakistan armed forces determined to eliminate terrorism from country: COAS

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations by the Security Forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” according to ISPR.

Days earlier, security forces gunned down seven terrorists trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border with nefarious intentions, the ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that on 16th April 2024, the movement of a group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in the area of Spinkai, Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan district.

On April 16, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir asserted that the Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were fully determined to “permanently eliminate menace of terrorism from Pakistan”.

During the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference, COAS Munir appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terror attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The Forum was briefed on how banned groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).