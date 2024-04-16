Pakistan armed forces determined to eliminate terrorism from country: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday asserted that the Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were fully determined to “permanently eliminate menace of terrorism from Pakistan”, ARY News reported, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The statement came amid recent terror attacks, including recent killing of five Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla district and nine labourers in Balochistan’s Nushki district.

The forum paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyred, including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

COAS Asim Munir appreciated the untiring efforts of Pakistan Army and LEAs in successfully thwarting several terrorist attacks and neutralising key terrorist commanders during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

The army chief directed commanders to pro-actively deny any space to the terrorists. “Armed Forces and LEAs of Pakistan, fully backed by the resilient nation, remain determined to permanently eliminate this menace from Pakistan, INSHA’ALLAH”.

The Forum was briefed on how terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan pose a threat to regional and global security, besides acting as proxies against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The military’s top brass also expressed serious concern over the ongoing Indian aggression in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

It also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

The forum also expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and noted that a wider regional conflict could ensue if both sides did not de-escalate immediately.

Meanwhile, the corps commanders noted with concern the “malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralise the Armed Forces” and underscored that “unfounded and baseless allegations have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan”.

“We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and constitution, stern action will be ensured”, the military’s brass stated.

It also resolved to provide full support to the government towards achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

COAS Munir also directed field commanders to ensure the highest standards of operational preparedness and motivation within their outfits and to pursue professional excellence through objective training.