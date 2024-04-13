Armed men block road near Nushki, shot dead nine bus passengers

QUETTA: Armed men blocked the National Highway in Nushki district of Balochistan and killed 11 persons including nine bus passengers in firing, while four others injured in the incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Nushki has said that the armed men blocked the National Highway at Sultan incline at Nushki-Taftan road and stopped a bus traveling to Taftan. “They kidnapped nine passengers of the bus. The bodies of the abducted passengers later found beneath the bridge”.

The victim passengers were natives of Punjab’s Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Wazirabad districts.

Police said that the armed men opened fire over a car when it didn’t stop. The high-speed car upturned after the firing and two persons in the vehicle died in the incident while three others injured.

The car belongs to a brother of MPA Ghulam Dastagir Badini, who was also injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the Nushki incident and summoned report from the officials.

He has expressed condolence with the families of the victims and vowed to punish the perpetrators of the incident and their facilitators. He promised to get rid of the menace of terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also denounced the grisly incident. Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has vowed to curb terrorism.