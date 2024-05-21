Pakistan repatriates 347 more citizens from Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has repatriated 347 more citizens from Kyrgyzstan after violence broke out in Bishkek, ARY News reported.

Flight no ANK-4575 landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bishkek on Tuesday early morning, while Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK-6252 with 167 students also landed at Islamabad airport.

Collectively, 347 Pakistani students were repatriated from Bishkek after violence. Pakistan has so far, airlifted 810 students via five flights.

Pakistan announced to airlift of the stranded Pakistani students from Bishkek after reports of violence emerged.

On Monday, a special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.

Talking to the media, the minister said that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he was monitoring the situation.

Read more: PM Shehbaz directs arrangements to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan

Amir Muqam inquired about the students’ well-being, Whoever wants to return to the country, the government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of assistance to them.

The minister revealed that more flights will bring the students back home.

Kyrgyzstan violence

Violent clashes erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation’s capital yesterday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.