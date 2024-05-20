More Pakistani students repatriated from violence-hit Bishkek

ISLAMABAD: On the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, another special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Monday morning.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.

Talking to the media, the minister said that the Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he himself was monitoring the situation.

Amir Muqam inquired about the students’ well-being, Whoever wants to return to the country, the government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of assistance to them.

The minister revealed that more flights will bring the students back home.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the government of Pakistan is in constant contact with the government of Kyrgyzstan to ensure the safe return of Pakistani students.

Read more: WATCH: Pakistan’s envoy to Kyrgyzstan issues message amid riots

He was talking to newsmen at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore after receiving the students returning from Kyrgyzstan.