WATCH: Pakistan’s envoy to Kyrgyzstan issues message amid riots

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hassan Ali Zaigham has said that the Pakistani Embassy is actively working to address the issues faced by students following the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

He said this in a video statement regarding the current situation of Pakistani students in the Kyrgyz Republic and the measures undertaken by the Pakistani Embassy to support them.

He said that the Pakistan Mission in Bishkek has responded to over five hundred phone calls received on emergency telephone numbers so far.

The Pakistan Ambassador noted that certain local extremist elements have targeted hostels and private residences of international students in Bishkek.

According to the Kyrgyz government, fourteen foreigners have sustained injuries in the mob violence.

Hassan Zaigham informed that a Pakistani student named Shahzaib is presently receiving treatment at Kyrgyz National Hospital and is considered to be out of danger.

Kyrgyz authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, and a few suspects have also been apprehended.

Ambassador Hassan Zaigham urged the Pakistani community in Kyrgyzstan to refrain from believing fake news circulating on social media platforms.

He emphasized that Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyzstan and their families should promptly contact Pakistan’s Embassy in case of any emergency, utilizing the phone numbers provided on the social media accounts and website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani envoy also visited the Kyrgyz National Hospital to inquire after the health of Pakistani National Shahzaib who is under treatment there.

In a post on X, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that a few other Pakistanis who were injured in the mob violence in Bishkek have been discharged from hospital after first aid.