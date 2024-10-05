Terrorist involved in attack on foreign diplomats’ convoy killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on the convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.

On September 22, a police van escorting the diplomats was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Malam Jabba, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuries to four others.

However, the foreign diplomats remained safe in the targeted attack.

The military’s media wing said that two terrorists — including “Kharji ring leader Atta Ullah [aka] Mehran — were killed after an intense exchange of fire, while another terrorist was apprehended.

Atta Ullah, the ISPR revealed, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, including the attack on the convoy of foreign dignitaries.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other “Kharji” found in the area as security forces in coordination with law enforcement agencies are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement added.