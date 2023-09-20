Terrorist killed in DI Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed a terrorist in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

“On 20 September 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was killed while another got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it added.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation,” the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

On September 10, at least seven terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Ursoon area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Chitral district.

The ISPR said that another six terrorists were critically injured during the intense exchange of fire. The sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.