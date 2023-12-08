Terrorist linked to banned outfit arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to arrest a member of the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid at Karachi’s old Sabzi Mandi area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the CTD officials arrested an individual, named Izzat, the leader of the banned organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating in Matta town, Swat.

The CTD officials stated that the accused during the interrogation confessed his involvement in several terrorist activities including the attack on the house of the former federal minister Wazir Afzal Khan Lala, the attack on Pakistan’s security forces, and the attack on Matta police station.

The CTD officials also recovered a large number of weapons and ammunition from the possession of the arrested accused.

In a similar raid last week, the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested 14 suspected terrorists linked to banned outfits during operations carried out in different cities of the province.

In a statement issued today, the CTD said it conducted 147 intelligence-based operations in Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad and “foiled a major terror plot”. It said 147 suspects were interrogated and 14 alleged terrorists were arrested.

According to the CTD, the alleged terrorists belonged to banned organisations Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaatul Ahrar.

The statement further said that hand grenades, improvised explosive devices, detonators, primer cords, and pamphlets of banned organisations were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorists.

The police have registered cases against them and shifted them to an “unknown location”, it added.