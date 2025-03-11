Terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, Pakistan tells UN

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Munir Akram, has informed the world community about terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan.

Addressing the UN Security Council briefing on Afghanistan, Munir Akram said that the Afghan interim government has failed to address the menace of Afghanistan-based terrorist outfits, including Al-Qaida, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Munir Akram said that the TTP, a terrorist organisation operating from Afghanistan and comprising around 6,000 militants, has been launching attacks on Pakistan from safe havens along the Afghanistan border.

“These attacks have resulted in significant loss of life, targeting Pakistani soldiers, civilians, and state institutions,” Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN said.

He said that TTP, which is perceived as enjoying Kabul’s patronage, is fast emerging as an umbrella organization for regional terrorist groups.

“There are credible evidences that Kabul authorities are not only tolerating but also complicit in the TTP’s cross-border terrorist attacks,” Munir Akram added.