Terrorist shot dead in Gujranwala CTD operation

LAHORE: A terrorist was shot dead in an operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gujranwala’s Aminabad area, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with CTD personnel.

During the operation, three other terrorists managed to escape, and a case has been registered against them.

The spokesperson added that arms, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered from the slain terrorist.

The CTD is seeking help from NADRA to identify the killed terrorist. The spokesperson said that the terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist activities in various locations and were in the process of making explosives.

Earlier, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed three khwarij, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the operation, a firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists, Khawarij, associated with an outlawed group while one terrorist was injured. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

The statement further mentioned that the terrorists were involved in targeted killings of both security personnel and civilians.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of the security forces to rid the country of the menace of terrorism and the Khawarij extremists.