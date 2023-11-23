Terrorists, facilitators to be dealt with full might of the state: COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), presided over the 82nd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army, ARY News quoted ISPR on Thursday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Pakistani citizens.

دشمن قوتوں کے اشارے پر کام کرنے والے دہشت گردوں سے طاقت سے نمٹنے کا عزم، آرمی چیف جنرل عاصم منیر کی زیر صدارت 82 ویں فارمیشن کمانڈرز کانفرنس#ARYNews #COAS #ISPR pic.twitter.com/MxocvwBAt6 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 23, 2023

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats, a press issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

The forum took holistic view of the ongoing counter-terrorism (CT) operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the full might of the state.

COAS General Asim Munir expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm.

The forum expressed unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance supporting the two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

The participants also expressed concerns over the continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the unabated human rights violations by Indian forces.

Forum reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally. Participants stressed that the only solution to the issue lies in providing the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir according to relevant UNSC resolution.

The forum resolved to fully support the government’s initiatives in various domains for sustainable recovery of the economy and curbing illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of the One Document Regime, dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners and safeguarding of national database etc.

The forum noted that despite challenges, recent months have witnessed an increasing sense of stability, certainty and optimism across Pakistan and resolved that vested efforts towards engineering of despondency will be defeated through perseverance and continued positive actions, with the support of the people of Pakistan, InshaAllah.

The participants affirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability and security. The forum urged the proud people of Pakistan to stay determined and united.