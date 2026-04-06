Terry Crews reveals Rebecca’s painful battle with Parkinson’s

Terry Crews and Rebecca Crews have shared new details about her long and difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease, a journey that has tested both of them over the years.

For Rebecca Crews, the condition slowly progressed from early warning signs into a serious health struggle that reshaped her daily life, while Terry Crews remained by her side, closely involved in every stage of her treatment and care.

The turning point, as Terry Crews recalls, came during a particularly difficult period when Rebecca had gone days without proper sleep and felt physically and emotionally overwhelmed.

It was then that Terry came across a newly approved treatment using focused ultrasound, a non-invasive procedure designed to target symptoms of Parkinson’s. Seeing a possible path forward, Terry Crews encouraged Rebecca to explore the option.

Rebecca Crews, who was diagnosed in 2015, says the disease gradually affected her mobility, balance, and ability to perform everyday tasks. Over time, the symptoms became more pronounced, leading her to rely on medication, though the treatments often came with side effects.

Despite the challenges, Rebecca Crews continued to push forward, supported closely by Terry, who spent years researching potential therapies and advancements.

Both Terry Crews and Rebecca Crews have faced additional hardships along the way, including her diagnosis with breast cancer, which required major surgery before she was later declared cancer-free.

Through it all, Terry has described himself as her primary support, making sure she receives the best possible care while standing by her during the most difficult moments.

Terry Crews’ Step Toward Relief

Rebecca Crews eventually underwent the focused ultrasound procedure at Stanford Hospital, where she experienced noticeable improvement in her tremors and stiffness. While not a cure, the treatment has offered a sense of relief and renewed hope.

For Terry Crews, the progress represents a meaningful breakthrough after years of uncertainty. For Rebecca Crews, it marks a chance to regain some independence while continuing to manage the condition with resilience and determination.