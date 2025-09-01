Tesla cuts price for long-range RWD Model 3

Tesla lowered the price for its Model 3 rear-wheel drive version in China by 3.7% to 259,500 yuan ($36,278.99), its website showed on Monday.

The U.S. automaker launched the new Model 3 variant, its longest-range Tesla model, in China last month.

The Model 3 long-range rear-wheel-drive version is renowned for its impressive range of 830 kilometers on a single charge and its acceleration capabilities, reaching 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Despite this significant price cut, the starting price for the Model 3 remains at 235,500 yuan, while the prices for the higher-end versions, the long-range all-wheel-drive and performance all-wheel-drive versions, remain unchanged at 285,500 yuan and 339,500 yuan, respectively.

This price reduction is likely a strategic move by Tesla to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

Read more: Tesla rejected $60 million settlement before losing $243m Autopilot verdict

The intense competition from both new and established players has put pressure on Tesla to adapt and innovate.

Additionally, the recent launch of the Model Y L, a 6-seater SUV, further demonstrates Tesla’s efforts to diversify its product offerings and capture a larger market share.

The Model Y L, priced at 339,000 yuan, features a 6-seater layout and aims to compete with popular 6-seater electric SUVs. However, the Model Y L’s performance in terms of space and comfort has been criticized as not being on par with its competitors. Despite this, the Model Y L’s advanced three-motor system remains a strong selling point.