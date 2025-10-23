Tesla recalls 63,619 Cybertrucks over lighting defect, issues software fix

Tesla is recalling 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles due to a software issue that causes the front parking lights to exceed allowable brightness levels, potentially impairing the vision of oncoming drivers, the U.S. auto regulator said on Thursday.

Tesla has released an over-the-air software update to correct the issue at no cost to owners, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its notice.

On Wednesday, the EV maker recalled 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to a defect in a battery pack component.

The issue in certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles could result in the driver losing the ability to accelerate the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

Tesla said it will replace the affected battery pack contactor free of charge. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla identified 36 warranty claims and 26 field reports related to this condition as of October 7, but said it was unaware of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities linked to the defect.

Earlier this month, the auto safety agency said it was opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system after more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

The probe comes amid growing scrutiny of Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system from Congress and weeks after a new NHTSA administrator was confirmed.

The EV company is scheduled to report its financial results for the third quarter after market close on Wednesday.