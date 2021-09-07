Tesla vehicle’s video exposes man’s bid to fake road accident

A Louisiana man found himself in hot water after getting charged for faking a road accident with a Tesla vehicle.

Charges have been slapped against Arthur Bates Jr. after he filed a report of him being hit by a Tesla vehicle. Footage found him to be bluffing. The police arrived on the scene after the 47-year-old called them to file a report.

Slidell Police has shared the video on their Facebook page with a caption: “A Tesla Outsmarts a Man who Claimed he was Struck by the Vehicle.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location,” Police told a foreign news agency.

The driver, after being located, showed the clip to the cops.

The viral video of the road accident shows Bates, who was nowhere near the vehicle, walking in the parking lot of the fuel station. He then stops just near the left rear of the vehicle.

Read More: TikTok star Adil Rajput in hot waters for faking death

As the vehicle goes in reverse. He pauses near the left rear before deliberately falling to the ground and puts his leg on the bumper while faking to be in agony. However, he was unaware that Tesla vehicles come with in-camera recording features which monitors and records the drivers’ action.

The driver comes into view and drives away after removing Bates’ foot on the bumper.

Police added: “It became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event.”

Read More: YouTuber dies a year later after faking her death

They added: Bates subsequently admitted to fabricating the entire event and was arrested for L.R.S. 14:126.1 (False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response).

Tesla had introduced an in-car camera featured in their vehicles for monitoring drivers when its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system is being used. However, the in-camera feature has raised questions about drivers’ privacy and undermining safety benefits.