KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori departed for Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Caretaker Prime Minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be a crucial juncture in Pakistan’s political landscape, and Governor Tessori’s attendance signifies the unity of the nation’s leadership.

Upon his return to Karachi later in the day, Governor Tessori will also partake in the “Qafila Azadi Ka” rally, a patriotic event that resonates with the spirit of Independence Day.

The “Qafila Azadi Ka” symbolic rally will be orchestrated on behalf of Governor Tessori which traverse from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Mazar-e-Quaid, will not only showcase the fervor of patriotism but also serve as a platform to announce the results of the IT test.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “This rally is a testament to our unity and commitment to the ideals of our nation. By concluding the rally with the IT test results, we symbolize our determination to progress technologically.”

The festivities will culminate at Numaish Chowrangi, where a cultural spectacle and dazzling fireworks will grace the night sky.