Textile industries receiving uninterrupted gas supply: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that textile industries receiving uninterrupted supply of gas, ARY News reported.

In a tweet energy minister said that the gas supply has only been decreased to the captive power plants.

“All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has got stay order from court over hike in its tariff after increrase in LNG price, the minister said.

In export sectors captive power plants or zero-rated sector have power connections and the government has offered them nine cents flat rate.

Hammad Azhar said that the SNGPL was supplying gas to 1890 units out of total 2300 process industries.

Meanwhile, the APTMA has summoned an emergency session over gas supply shutdown to 400 textile mills in Punjab.

The session will discuss steps and proposals for restoration of gas supply to textile industry.

APTMA has also wrote a letter to the prime minister last night over disruption of gas supply to textile sector.

In a statement the representative body of the textile sector has apprehended that thousands will get jobless with closure of the industry.

The textile body has pleaded to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate notice of the issue.

The gas crisis has intensified in Pakistan as domestic consumers in Karachi and other cities feeling brunt of the gas shortage.

